Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Drops By 97.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PSHZF traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 128,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.44.
About Pershing Square
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.