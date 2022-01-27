Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Increases By 720.8%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 720.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS RHUHF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 442. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

