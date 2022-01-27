Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Drops By 91.2%

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 352,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,916 over the last ninety days.

RWAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

