Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Decreases By 82.3%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 149,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,499. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

