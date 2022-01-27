Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Declines By 92.6%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS STSBF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 40,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. South Star Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
