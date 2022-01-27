Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 95.2%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 96,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,635. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

