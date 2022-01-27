Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Declines By 81.8%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFTSF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Thursday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

