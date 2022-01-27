Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) PT Raised to $38.00

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

