SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.39. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

