Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 8.9%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 4,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 331,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 86,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 311,060 shares of company stock worth $6,621,232.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,324,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,547,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

