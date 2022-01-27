Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $65,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock worth $6,348,448. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

