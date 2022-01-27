Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Silgan has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

