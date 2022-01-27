Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 4528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

