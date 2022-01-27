Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $86.24

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.24, but opened at $81.81. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $82.90, with a volume of 15,582 shares changing hands.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

