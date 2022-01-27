Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPKB stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Thursday. 1,170,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,988. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKB. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,365,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,935 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,409,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,948,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,165,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,850,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

