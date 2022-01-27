Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVM opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

