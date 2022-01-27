Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 14,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.