Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Down 5.6%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $40.64. 4,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 143,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $992,551 over the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.