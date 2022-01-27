Sirius XM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 22,609 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 231% compared to the average volume of 6,828 put options.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 1,106,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,519,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

