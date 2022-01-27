Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,075 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

