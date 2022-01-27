Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 6,715 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $116.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

