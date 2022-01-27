Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 53,984 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,564 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

