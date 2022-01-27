Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 12,140 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 44.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,573,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,421 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

