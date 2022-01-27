SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.50. 72,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,442,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several brokerages have commented on SDC. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

