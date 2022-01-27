Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $103.27. 27,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,912. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

