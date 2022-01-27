Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.41 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

