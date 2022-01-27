Smithfield Trust Co Has $2.38 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average of $238.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.08 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

