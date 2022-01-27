Smithfield Trust Co Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.85. 69,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

