Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 24,756 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 2.9% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $44,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after buying an additional 643,795 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 641,665 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,301.9% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 504,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after buying an additional 468,120 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after buying an additional 397,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,611. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.43 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

