Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 3,835 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 80,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. 448,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,096,297. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $321.12 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

