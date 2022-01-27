Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.11

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.11 ($31.94) and traded as high as €32.18 ($36.56). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €32.04 ($36.41), with a volume of 4,594,503 shares trading hands.

GLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.11.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

