Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

