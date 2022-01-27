SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Trading Down 8.5%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.19. 70,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 50,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

About SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

