Solanium Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $65.40 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.26 or 0.06462748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.70 or 0.99770870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00052135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.