Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Sonic Foundry stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.15. Sonic Foundry has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a return on equity of 131.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.

Sonic Foundry, Inc engages in the provision of video capture, management and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds.

