Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Sonic Foundry stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.15. Sonic Foundry has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a return on equity of 131.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc engages in the provision of video capture, management and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.