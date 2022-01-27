Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

