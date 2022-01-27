Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.73. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 11,078 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

