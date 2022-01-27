Sonora Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,612. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.