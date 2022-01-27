Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $116.85 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average is $240.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.47, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

