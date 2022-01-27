Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex stock opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

