Sonora Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 6,986.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.