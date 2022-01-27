Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.07 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

