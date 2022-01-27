South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Truist Financial also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

SSB stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.37.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in South State by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in South State by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in South State by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

