South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Increased to $84.50 by Analysts at Stephens

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $76.00 to $84.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.34.

SSB stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37. South State has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South State by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South State by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,077,000 after acquiring an additional 118,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in South State by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in South State by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after acquiring an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in South State by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

