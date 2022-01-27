Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $477.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

