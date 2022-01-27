Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $474.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

