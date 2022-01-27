S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

S&P Global has increased its dividend payment by 54.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $397.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

