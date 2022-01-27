SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.10

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.10 and last traded at $116.26, with a volume of 21023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

