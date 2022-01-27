Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $716,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

