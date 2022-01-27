Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $230.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $320.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.94.

SQ stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average of $223.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

